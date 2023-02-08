Watch more on iWantTFC

The Filipino community in Turkey appeals for help after several compatriots are confirmed trapped in the rubble of buildings flattened by Monday's killer quake.

The Philippines is sending a team of emergency responders to join thousands of others in rescuing survivors.

It's a race against time as the death toll from the catastrophe climbs to 11,000. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 8, 2023