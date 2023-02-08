Home  >  News

Marcos in Japan for five-day working visit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2023 01:49 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is in Tokyo for a five-day official working visit.

He insists his ninth foreign trip is essential to his foreign policy agenda to forge stronger defense and security cooperation. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 8, 2023
