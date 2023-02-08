Home  >  News

DMW imposes targeted deployment ban on first time household workers bound for Kuwait

Posted at Feb 09 2023 01:59 AM

The Philippine government banned Filipino workers from getting new jobs in Kuwait after a Filipina, Jullebee Ranara, was brutally murdered there by her Kuwaiti employer's son.

Authorities also canceled the license of Ranara's recruiter who claims the victim was romantically involved with her 17-year-old killer. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 8, 2023
