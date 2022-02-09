Home  >  News

TikTok user in alleged death threat vs Marcos Jr. surrenders

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2022 10:46 PM

Authorities detained a suspect in an alleged assassination plot against Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. The suspect turned himself in to clear his name in the alleged plot that was revealed on TikTok. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 9, 2022
