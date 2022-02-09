Home  >  News

Spokesperson: Marcos to snub debates, forums that pit candidates against each other

Posted at Feb 09 2022 10:51 PM

After skipping a major presidential forum and a 1-on-1 interview with a journalist, the camp of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said he is also not keen on participating in debates that would pit him against other presidential bets. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 9, 2022
