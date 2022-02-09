Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health on Wednesday reminded personnel in vaccination sites to implement policies and guidelines on COVID-19 jabs, including the administration of a homologous primary series.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire made the remark after a person received different vaccine brands (1 Sinovac dose, 2 doses of Pfizer) as primary series.

Another person also received one dose of AstraZeneca followed by single-dose vaccine Janssen.

"This is not aligned with our strategies for vaccination. Kailangan kasi primary series is homologous bago magkaroon ng heterologous o homologous booster shot," Vergeire told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We need the primary series to be homologous, before a heterologous or homologous booster shot can be administered.)

"Gusto ko lang ho magpaalala sa vaccination sites. Kung ano ho ang protocol natin, sana po ipatupad natin nang ayon sa guidelines natin. Kasi 'pag nagkakaroon ng ganitong incidents, ito po ay hindi natin napag-aralan."

(I just want to remind vaccination sites to enforce our protocols accordingly because we don't have studies on these kinds of incidents.)

Both persons can get a booster shot just to be sure, Vergeire said, citing the recommendation of Dr. Edsel Salavaña, a member of the DOH-technical advisory group.

"Magpa-booster na lang po para sigurado," she said.

(Get a booster shot just to be sure.)

The coronavirus will continue to mutate as long as transmission continues, Vergeire reiterated.

"Hanggang meron pang mga kaso sa ating komunidad (As long as there are cases in our communities), once the virus replicates it can still mutate," she explained.

"Meron pa rin hong tyansa na magbigay ng kakaibang variant ang virus na ito. Kaya kailangan tuloy-tuloy pa rin tayo sa pag-iingat natin."

(There's still a chance this virus can develop another variant. So we need to continuously protect ourselves.)

Nearly 60 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, according to DOH data. More than 60.6 million others have received their first dose, while over 8 million booster doses have been administered.

The country launched its COVID-19 vaccination program on March 1 last year, more than a year since logging its first confirmed COVID-19 case in a visiting Chinese woman on Jan. 30, 2020.

A third run of the government's national vaccination program will be held on Thursday and Friday, aiming to cover 5 million people.

The Philippines' cumulative total COVID-19 cases stood at 3,619,633 on Tuesday, of which 105,550 or 2.9 percent are active.

The active infections are broken down as follows: 316 critical, 1,446 severe, 3,007 moderate, 96,722 mild, and 4,059 asymptomatic.