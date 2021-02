Will Duterte get Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines despite preference for Chinese, Russian jabs?

Watch more in iWantTFC

Is President Rodrigo Duterte willing to take coronavirus shots from US-based Pfizer or UK's AstraZeneca?

Duterte earlier said his administration would prioritize COVID-19 vaccines from China and Russia, as he accused Western pharmaceutical companies of "profiting" from the pandemic.

But only Pfizer and AstraZeneca have secured emergency use authorization for their vaccines, which are among the first expected to arrive in the Philippines.

Duterte's vaccine choice "would have to be discussed by the President with his physician," said his spokesman Harry Roque.

"He is under advice from his physician right now," he said.