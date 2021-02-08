Home  >  News

PH says ready to start COVID-19 vaccinations by next week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2021 12:17 AM

The Philippine government is confident it is prepared to launch its COVID-19 vaccination campaign by next week.  

This report tells us how authorities will handle the vaccines once they reach Philippine soil. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 8, 2021
 
