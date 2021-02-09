Home  >  News

Parlade claims remarks against journalist are 'personal views'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2021 10:38 PM

The military spokesperson of the Philippine task force against communist rebels is facing an internal probe into his alleged red-tagging threats against a journalist.

But Gen. Antonio Parlade denies making any such threats and claims his remarks are not official military policy. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 9, 2021
