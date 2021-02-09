Palace rejects Reds' call for troops to stay away from COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Watch more in iWantTFC



The military will keep their assignment to help distribute COVID-19 shots, Malacañang said on Tuesday, as it rejected a suggestion from the Communist Party of the Philippines.

The CPP had said it would establish a humanitarian corridor for the "safe and unimpeded passage" of the vaccines in guerrilla bases and zones. However, it urged the government to let humanitarian organizations transport the vaccines, instead of soldiers.

"Over the past year, the AFP has been carrying out combat and psywar operations behind the veil of implementing COVID-19 restrictions," said CPP information officer Marco Valbuena.

"Using AFP to transport the vaccines will not encourage people to be vaccinated especially in many areas in the countryside where people are traumatized by military garrisoning of their communities and helicopter gunships firing missiles," he said in a statement.

Regardless of what the CPP says, the government will follow its distribution plan for the vaccines, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"I guess they have freedom of expression, but they are tagged as a terrorist group. They can express their opinion, but hanggang dun na lang iyon (that's it)," he told reporters in an online briefing.