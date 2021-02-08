Home  >  News

Locsin says PH won't protest China's coast guard law before UN

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2021 12:07 AM

The Philippine foreign affairs chief rejected suggestions to seek the United Nation's help in contesting China's new law that authorizes its coast guard to use deadly force against foreign vessels in the South China Sea's disputed vessels.

The Philippine defense chief vows protection for Filipino fishermen against any Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 8, 2021
 
