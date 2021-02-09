Home  >  News

LGUs mahalaga para tumaas ang kumpiyansa sa COVID-19 vaccine: Duque

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2021 07:24 PM

Patuloy na nag-iikot ang COVID-19 vaccine code teams sa iba't ibang lokal na pamahalaan para alamin ang kanilang kahandaan sa isasagawang pagbabakuna. Binigyang diin din ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na mahalaga ang papel ng mga lokal na opisyal na itaas ang kumpiyansa ng mga residente sa bakuna. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Martes, 9 Pebrero 2021

