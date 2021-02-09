Duterte di papayagang mag-operate ang ABS-CBN kahit mabigyan ng bagong prangkisa

Watch more in iWantTFC

Deretsang sinabi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na hindi niya papayagang maisyuhan ng permit to operate ang ABS-CBN kahit pa bigyan ng panibagong prangkisa ang network. Samantala, iminungkahi naman ng isang mambabatas na buksan muli ang imbestigasyon sa isyu ng Development Bank of the Philippines loans ng Lopez Group of Companies. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Martes, 9 Pebrero 2021