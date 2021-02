Comelec sets deadline for party-list registration on March 31

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The deadline for registration of party-list organizations for the 2022 national elections is on March 31, a Commission on Elections official said Tuesday.

"'Yung petition for registration ng partylist sana po 'yung mga totoong party-list naman (we hope you're a real party-list)," Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"At ngayon para walang gulo-gulo, pagsubmit niyo ng list of nominees ninyo, may proof of publication na kayo sa newspapers of national circulation."

(When you submit your list of nominees, you need proof of publication on newspapers of national circulation.)

Guanzon had been vocal for opposing nominees of the Duterte Youth Party-list, whose primary candidate Ronald Cardema Jr was disqualified in 2019 for being overaged.