AFP chief says looking into general’s red-tagging of journalist

The chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines said on Tuesday he was looking into a military general’s recent red-tagging of a journalist in connection with the Anti-Terrorism Law.

Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade had threatened to sue Inquirer.net reporter Tetch Torres-Tupas over her alleged “fake” news report about 2 Aetas charged with terrorism, who claimed they were tortured by soldiers in Zambales. The report merely quoted a petition-in-intervention seeking to join petitions challenging the anti-terror measure.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said he asked the provost marshal to look into whether or not Parlade's remark had "the blessing" of an anti-insurgency task force, where the latter serves as spokesperson.

Armed Forces Southern Luzon Command chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. of the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) attends a committee hearing on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File

“We have to exercise due diligence para lahat ng sinasabi natin (so that everything we say), we are very sure, with concrete evidence rather than just making [a] statement,” Sobejana said in a public briefing.

“Mahirap na bawiin po ‘pag nasabi mo na, nasaktan mo na iyong subject,” he added.

(It's hard to take back what you already said after you've already hurt the subject.)

Parlade earlier red-tagged celebrities Liza Soberano, Angel Locsin, and Catriona Gray, as well as 18 schools including the De La Salle University and the Ateneo De Manila University.