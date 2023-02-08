Watch more on iWantTFC

Bibiyahe na papuntang Turkey ngayong gabi ng Miyerkoles ang response team ng Pilipinas na tutulong sa search and rescue operations doon. Ito'y matapos yanigin ng magnitude 7.8 na lindol ang Turkey at Syria noong Lunes. Ayon sa mga rescuer, ang malamig na panahon, terrain at pagkakaiba ng lengguwahe ang ilan sa nakikita nilang balakid sa gagawing misyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 8 Pebrero 2023