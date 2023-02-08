Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

PH response team bibiyahe pa-Turkey para tumulong sa mga biktima ng lindol

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 08 2023 08:20 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Bibiyahe na papuntang Turkey ngayong gabi ng Miyerkoles ang response team ng Pilipinas na tutulong sa search and rescue operations doon. Ito'y matapos yanigin ng magnitude 7.8 na lindol ang Turkey at Syria noong Lunes. Ayon sa mga rescuer, ang malamig na panahon, terrain at pagkakaiba ng lengguwahe ang ilan sa nakikita nilang balakid sa gagawing misyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 8 Pebrero 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Turkey   earthquake   disaster   response team  