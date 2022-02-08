Watch more on iWantTFC

The government is studying a proposal to require COVID-19 booster jabs to enter establishments in Metro Manila, an official said on Tuesday.

"Amin pong napag-usapan ‘yan noong Linggo sa pagpupulong ng Metro Manila Council. Tinalakay na po ‘yan," said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority officer-in-charge Romando Artes.

"Sabi po nila… Sec. Vince Dizon at Sec. Charlie Galvez, iyan po ay pag-aaralan," he said in a televised public briefing.

(We talked about that last Sunday during the meeting of the Metro Manila Council. That was discussed. Sec. Vince Dizon and Sec. Charlie Galvez said it would be studied.)

Artes said mayors made suggestions on how to ramp up the administration of booster shots. He declined to elaborate.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion last week recommended the "no booster, no entry" policy, which he said could be implemented "in a month or two" in the capital region, home to some 13 million people.

"We want to make sure that people are still protected with the vaccines," he told ANC's "Rundown."

"At a certain point in time, depending on when you take it, it will definitely wane and you maybe unprotected," added the official.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated around 59.8 million of its 109 million population as of Feb. 4. At least 8 million people have received booster doses, government data showed.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Edsel Salvana recently argued it would be "difficult" to require booster cards in Metro Manila.

"Masyadong maraming tao ang hindi pa natin nabu-boost, and of course, we want to make sure the focus remains on the people na hindi pa nababakunahan," reasoned Salvana, a member of the Department of Health technical advisory group.

(We have yet to boost too many people, and of course, we want to make sure the focus remains on the people who are not yet vaccinated.)

