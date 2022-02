Watch more on iWantTFC

Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet Leody De Guzman bared Tuesday some of his plans on certain issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, education, and climate crisis in ANC's In Focus.

The labor leader said that reorienting economic programs in favor of workers will help address issues related to the COVID-19 crisis, as well as a more comprehensive health plan with vaccination and mass testing.

He said the government should address the COVID crisis to be able to start the safe return of students to schools.

De Guzman reiterated his call that a Marcos like his rival, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., should not return to power.

The labor leader also said his climate program seeks to recognize that there is a climate emergency, a shift to renewable energy, and to halt projects that harm the environment.

He added foreign investors should recognize the country's sovereignty.

—ANC, 8 February 2022