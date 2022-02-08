Watch more on iWantTFC

Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential candidate Leody De Guzman got candid in a rapid-fire question-and-answer portion on ANC's In Focus, Tuesday.

De Guzman said he recently read the "Art of War" by Sun Tzu and watched Roman Empire on Netflix.

The last message he received was from his wife saying: "Ingat ka" (Take care), and he chose an aspin over corgi, based on his response.

The labor leader said he in favor of a 4-day work week as long as it will not affect the wages of workers.

Andres Bonifacio is his national hero and president, he added.

—ANC, 8 February 2022