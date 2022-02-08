Almost 10,000 kids ages 5-11 jabbed against COVID: DOH

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Almost 10,000 children aged 5-11 were vaccinated against COVID-19 on the first day of the jabbing program for the said age group, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

“Maganda naman po ang naging lagay ‘no ng ating mga bakunahan sa ating mga kabataan, 5-11 years old kahapon,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told TeleRadyo.

“Meron ho tayong 32 sites kung saan 9,784 na mga bata ang nabakunahan po natin kahapon dito sa 32 sites natin,” she said.

The official also noted that only one child showed adverse reactions to the vaccine, but this was addressed at the vaccination center right away.

“Isa lang na reaction ang ating na-observe, ito po ay isang bata 11 years old, nagpantal po ang kanyang mga braso, minanage po doon sa vaccination site at nakauwi rin pagkatapos,” she explained.

Vergeire said these reactions are considered minor, and that vaccination sites are well-equipped to address these issues.

“These are expected and minor reactions, na ito naman, handa po ang ating sistema para i-manage yan. Hindi kailangang matakot ang ating mga magulang dahil dyan dahil iyan naman po ay agad-agad mawawala,” she said.

The official also noted that pediatricians and other local health officials are present at COVID-19 jabbing sites to ensure the welfare of children.

She also explained that parents are given a list of numbers they can call should their children experience adverse reactions to the vaccine after leaving the vaccination center.

“Meron ho tayong binibigay na mga numero, hotline numbers, kung sakaling pagkauwi, labasan na halimbawa ng mga pantal o ‘di kaya ay lagnatin, maaaring tumawag agad dito sa mga vaccination sites para maturuan sila kung anong gagawin,” she said.

--TeleRadyo, 8 February 2022