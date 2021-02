Reported UK COVID-19 variant case from Cebu detected in Manila: DOH

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health in Central Visayas said Monday that the UK COVID-19 variant patient reported to be from Liloan, Cebu was detected in Manila.

The 35-year-old male patient had been staying in Parañaque beginning November and has not come home since, said spokesperson Mary Jean Loreche.

"Yun po kaniyang testing ginawa as a requirement kasi nagaaply po itong magtrabaho sa ibang bansa," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo. "Hindi po yan nakauwi or umuwi dito."

(His testing was done as a requirement for a job application abroad. He did not and has not come home.)

The Philippines as of Sunday reported 537,310 COVID-19 cases, with 26,333 active infections. It has a total of 25 cases of the more contagious variant first detected in the UK as of Friday.