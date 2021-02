PH to engage more with India, Russia on COVID-19 vaccines: Locsin

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs will engage more with India and has discussed with Russia its COVID-19 vaccine, its chief said Monday.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he "recently had a meeting" with Russia's Gamaleya Institute to discuss the Sputnik V vaccine.

The inoculation is 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19, according to results published in medical journal The Lancet.

"They gave me a good play up of that...They said you don't have to believe us, you just wait for the journal Lancet, it's out on Friday and God damn it came out and it's singing the praises of Sputnik V," he told ANC's Headstart.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr earlier said government aims to buy some 20 million doses of the vaccine, which is still being scrutinized for an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

Galvez has also asked the foreign affairs department to "engage more" with India, Locsin said.

India's Bharat Biotech last month submitted its emergency use application to the FDA.