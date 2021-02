LPA to dampen Bicol, Visayas, Mindanao

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A low pressure area will dampen Bicol, Visayas, and parts of Mindanao on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA, last estimated 580 kilometers east of Davao City, is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression, said PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez.

Its trough or extension, however, bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Bicol region, Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region.

The northeast monsoon or amihan continues to prevail over Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, the Cordilleras, and Central Luzon and will bring light to isolated rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experiences isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.