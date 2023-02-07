Home  >  News

Modus: Utang para sa naluluging negosyo ng umano'y scammer

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 07 2023 08:00 AM

MAYNILA - Paano nga ba nakapangbiktima si Mikaela Cabrera, ang umano'y big-time scammer sa Taguig?

Ayon sa Fort Bonifacio police, maraming modus ang suspek na ginagamit nito sa panghihikayat sa mga biktima.

Kwento ni "Mark", nagpakilala si Mika bilang may-ari ng isang fashion company sa isang dating app. Malulugi na umano ang negosyo nito kaya nanghiram siya ng pera kay Mark na umabot sa P10 milyon.

Pangako ng suspek, magbibigay siya ng mataas na interes. Pero nang matanggap ni Mark ang mga tseke, tumalbog ang mga ito.

Ibang panloloko naman ang ginawa ni Mika kay "Prince". Nakiki-swipe umano ito ng credit card at umabot sa higit P3 milyon ang utang.

Habang kumuha naman ng luxury items ang suspek kay "Vina" na nagkakahalaga ng higit P200,000.

Sa kabuuan, aabot sa higit P40 milyon ang natangay ng suspek mula sa mga biktima. Napag-alaman naman ng pulisya na siyam na taon na itong ginagawa ni Mika.

Sa bisa ng warrant of arrest, nahuli si Mikaela o mas kilala bilang Mika noong Biyernes dahil sa umano'y paglabag niya sa Bouncing Check Law

 - Ulat ni Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

