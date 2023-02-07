Watch more on iWantTFC

Umaabot sa higit isang milyong doses ng bivalent COVID-19 vaccines ang ido-donate sa Pilipinas, bukod pa sa planong bilhin ng Department of Health na 5 milyong doses para sa health workers, senior citizens at mga may comorbidities. Pero iginiit ng mga negosyante, dapat isulong ang pagpaparehistro ng COVID-19 vaccines sa Pilipinas para puwede na itong bilhin ng mga ordinaryong Pilipino. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Martes, 7 Pebrero 2023

