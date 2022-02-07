Home  >  News

PH begins COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 5 to 11

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 07 2022 10:08 PM

The Philippines begins the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children aged 5 to 11 after a few days of delay due to logistical challenges.

Mascots and treats at the inoculations sites aimed to take the sting out of the jabs. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 7, 2022
 
