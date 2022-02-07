PH begins COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 5 to 11
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 07 2022 10:08 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19, coronavirus, pediatric vaccination, COVID-19 vaccination program
- /news/02/07/22/covid-19-ofws-masaya-sa-pag-alis-sa-quarantine-sa-mga-pauwing-byahero
- /news/02/07/22/ka-leody-bello-to-launch-bid-at-bantayog-ng-mga-bayani
- /video/news/02/07/22/duque-says-covid-19-indicators-pointing-towards-ph-low-risk
- /news/02/07/22/6-patay-halos-500-apektado-sa-cholera-outbreak-sa-davao-oriental
- /classified-odd/02/07/22/climate-activists-glue-themselves-to-berlin-motorway