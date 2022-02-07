Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Ka Leody sumama sa protesta ng mga bus driver

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 07 2022 08:41 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nanguna sa protesta ng mga bus driver si presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman. Nagpasalamat din si De Guzman sa Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas sa pagkakataong ibinigay nito na makasama siya sa nagdaang presidential forum. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 7 Pebrero 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Leody de Guzman   halalan 2022   protest   PUV drivers   bus drivers   campaign   motorcade  