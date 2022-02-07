Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

The Commission on Elections-led presidential debates may be slightly pushed back to March, an official said on Monday.

The Comelec earlier said it would host six debates for presidential and vice presidential contenders for the May 9 polls starting late February.

But the poll body is still coordinating with media networks and other partners, and seeking en banc approval for the debate guidelines, said Elaiza David, education and information director of Comelec.

"Hopefully, this week ma-approve na po sila (guidelines)," she said in a televised public briefing.

"Although baka medyo maantala, kaunti lang po, iyong sa first debate natin. Kung last week of February po siya dati, baka maging first week of March na muna po siya. Give us some more time po sa preparation. Tuloy-tuloy po ‘yan," continued the official.

(Hopefully, the guidelines will be approved this week. Although our first debate might be delayed just a bit. If it was previously targeted to be held in the last week of February, it might be pushed back to the first week of March. Give us some more time for the preparation. It will be continuous after.)

The Comelec recently moved its deadline for posting the certified list of voters to March 29 from Feb. 28.

"Kinukumpleto, kumbaga dumadaan din po ‘yon kasi sa proseso ng paglilinis din po, especially ‘yong ating mga double o multiple registration. Inaalis po lahat yon, pati na rin po iyong mga mayroon pong mga namayapa na pong voters," said David.

(It's being completed, it's being cleaned up, especially the double or multiple registrations. All these are being removed, as well as the voters who passed away.)

Meanwhile, the printing of ballots is “on time”, without any problem encountered so far, David said.

The campaign period for national candidates kicks off Tuesday.

David said prohibited campaign activities include entering houses, hugs, kisses, handshakes, any physical contact, crowding, taking selfies, and distributing food.