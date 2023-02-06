Mental health 'di basta-basta lang na usapin: eksperto

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Pinaalala ng isang opisyal ng grupo ng psychology experts na malaking usapin ang mental health at malawak ang ibig sabihin nito.

Ayon kay Dr. Ver Reyes, internal relations officer ng Psychological Association of the Philippines, kailangan maintindihan ng publiko na iba-iba ang approach at pamamaraan ukol sa mga problema sa mental health.

Para sa mga estudyante, may pagkakataon umano na kailangan ng mga mga may concerns sa mental health ng gamot, counseling o dynamics, minsan base sa environments o dynamics sa eskwelahan.

Ani Reyes, kung pag-uusapan ang tolerance, may mga iba't ibang pamamaraan para matugunan ito, kabilang para sa mga estudyante pa lang.

Aniya, noong pandemya na nasa online classes pa lang ang mga estudyante, ay nababalisa na ang mga tao.

"Apng ag-alis sa on-site classes, nakaapekto ito and it created anxiety. Paano pa kung deliberate ang obstacles?" ani Reyes.

Kamakailan, sinabi ni Sen. Ronald dela Rosa at Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez na maraming pakinabang para sa mga estudyante ang ipinapanukalang mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).

Anila, makatutulong sa mental health problems ng mga estudyante ang ROTC. - SRO, TeleRadyo, Pebrero 6, 2022