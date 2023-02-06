Home  >  News

14 sugatan sa bumagsak na steel beam sa Lapu-Lapu food park

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 06 2023 08:46 PM

Labing-apat ang sugatan sa pagbagsak ng steel beam sa bubong ng bagong bukas na food park sa Lapu-Lapu City. Napag-alaman na bukod sa walang mga permit, hindi rin umano pumasa sa standard ang gusali. Nagpa-Patrol, Annie Perez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 6 Pebrero 2023 

