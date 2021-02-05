Home  >  News

More foreigners allowed to enter PH by mid-February

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 06 2021 12:14 AM

The Philippines sought to revive its battered economy, as it allowed more foreigners to enter its borders.

Meanwhile, government officials and personnel taking domestic work trips have been exempted from local testing and quarantine requirements. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 5, 2021
