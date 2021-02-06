LGUs, inatasan ng DILG na maglagay ng signages kaugnay sa road clearing

Watch more in iWantTFC

Hinikayat ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang lahat ng lokal na pamahalaan na maglagay ng "no parking" signs sa mga kalsada para hindi na magsibalikan pa ang mga sasakyang naitataboy sa ginagawang road clearing operations.

Ayon kay DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing, ito ay bahagi pa ng kanilang ipinatutupad na Road Clearing 2.0 na program na magtatapos sa Peb. 15.

“So far so good naman pero nagdesisyon ang ating kagawaran ng i-extend ang deadline, ginawa nating Feb 15 dahil gusto nating mag-prepare lahat ng lokal na gobyerno para sa national vaccination program,” sabi ni Densing sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Sabado ng tanghali.

Noong nakaraang taon pa ipinatupad ang nasabing programang naglalayong linisin ang lahat ng nakahambalang sa mga kalsada.

“So far ang feedback namin maganda naman at mayroon din feedback na 'yung iba hindi pa nakakapagsimula,” sabi niya.