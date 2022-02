Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—An estimated 500,000 children ages 5 to 11 have preregistered for the COVID-19 vaccination rollout on Monday, an official from the National Vaccination Operations Center said Saturday.

The country's vaccination team said the COVID-19 shots that arrived this Friday will be enough to cover the age bracket, as another batch will come in the country this month.

The Philippines on Friday accepted 780,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 jabs. The arrival was postponed by a day due to logistical issues.

The Pfizer vaccine has an efficacy rate of 90 percent among children aged 5 and above, with "very mild" adverse events, the Food and Drug Administration earlier said.

There are some 13.5 million children aged 5 to 11 in the country, according to the DOH.