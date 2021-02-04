Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Pamumutol ng kuryente ng Meralco ngayong pandemya iprinotesta

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 05 2021 12:51 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Sumugod sa iba’t ibang tanggapan ng Meralco ang grupong Power for People Coalition para iprotesta ang pamumutol ng kuryente ng power distributor sa gitna ng pandemya. Giit ng grupo, marami pang hindi nasasagot ang Meralco, partikular na ang nangyaring “bill shock” noong lockdown. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 4 Pebrero 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Meralco   kuryente   bill shock   Power for People Coalition  