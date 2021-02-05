Navotas ice plant may face P100k fine after ammonia leak - DOLE

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - An ice plant in Navotas City can face a fine of P100,000 following an ammonia leak that left 2 people dead and 90 others sickened, the Department of Labor and Employment said Friday.

"Kung sakaling lumabas na may paglabag sa standard natin sa occupational safety and health standard, nag-i-impose po ang DOLE ng administrative fine for noncompliance to standard that will result to grave injury or death," engineer Noel Binag, executive director of the agency's occupational safety and health center, said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

(If it turns out there was a violation of our occupational safety and health standard, DOLE imposes administrative fine for noncompliance to standard that will result to grave injury or death.)

In light of the incident, he reminded similar companies to comply with DOLE's policies, which include occupational safety and health trainings.

"Meron po silang (They should have) interventions or controls in place in case of emergency, 'certified first-aider,' occupational health facilities and medicines," Binag added.

Workers affected by the temporary closure of the plant must continue to receive compensation, he said. They can also file request for financial assistance in the Employees' Compensation Commission.

Under the Employees’ Compensation Program, workers can claim benefits in the event of work-related contingencies such as injury, disability or death.

Dozens from a bayside community in Navotas City fled to safety on Wednesday following an ammonia leak at the cold storage facility.

Two employees of TP Marcelo Ice Plant, which is owned by the family of Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco, died due to exposure to ammonia fumes.

Over 90 employees and residents were sickened by the ammonia, which is used as a refrigerant but could be toxic to people in large amounts. As of Thursday, 26 of them remained at a hospital.