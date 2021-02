Gov't personnel to enjoy 'unimpeded travel' during COVID-19 pandemic

Watch more in iWantTFC

The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response has authorized the "unimpeded travel" of government personnel on official business, Malacañang said on Friday.

Public officials and government personnel shall not be required to undergo mandatory testing and quarantine protocols of the local government units of their destination, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

They are required to present valid IDs from their government agency and a travel authority or order, pass symptom screening at the port of their arrival, and strictly comply with the minimum public health standards, he said in a public briefing.

