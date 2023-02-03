Home  >  News

2 Japanese fugitives in PH to be deported

Posted at Feb 04 2023 01:22 AM

Two Japanese fugitives in the Philippines are set to be sent back to their homeland after several courts junked cases that had been filed allegedly to prevent their deportation. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 3, 2023
