Robredo says plans for Philippines anchored on ‘honest’ governance

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2022 02:00 PM

Vice President Leni Robredo said on Friday her priority programs if she wins the presidency in May would be anchored on “honest” governance. 

Watch her 5-minute summary of her platform in this video. 
