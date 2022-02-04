Home > News Robredo says plans for Philippines anchored on ‘honest’ governance ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 04 2022 02:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Vice President Leni Robredo said on Friday her priority programs if she wins the presidency in May would be anchored on “honest” governance. Watch her 5-minute summary of her platform in this video. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Halalan 2022, Leni Robredo, Halalan partners Read More: politics 2022 elections Halalan 2022 Leni Robredo 2022 elections opposition presidential race KBP Forum presidential elections /video/news/02/04/22/kbp-forum-leni-robredos-closing-statement/video/news/02/04/22/kbp-forum-ping-lacsons-closing-statement/news/02/04/22/lacson-pledges-checks-and-balances-in-government/sports/02/04/22/nba-clippers-get-by-lakers-for-fifth-straight-time/sports/02/04/22/nba-thompsons-7-3-pointers-carry-warriors-past-kings