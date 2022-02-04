Home  >  News

Leody De Guzman wants to reorient PH economic system 'in favor of Filipinos'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2022 05:29 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman on Friday said he wants to reorient the economic system in the country in favor of the Filipino people not profit.

Watch the 5-minute summary of his platform in this video. 
Read More:  Halalan 2022   2022 elections   Leody de Guzman  