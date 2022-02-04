KBP Forum: Manny Pacquiao's closing statement
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 04 2022 03:21 PM
Halalan 2022, Halalan partners
- /news/02/04/22/isko-says-ambitious-plans-possible-through-effective-efficient-governance
- /news/02/04/22/ph-records-8564-fresh-covid-19-cases-243pct-positivity-rate
- /news/02/04/22/fair-true-accurate-reports-abs-cbn-execs-journalist-refute-dennis-uys-cyber-libel-raps
- /entertainment/02/04/22/pbb-aleck-nathan-notice-bastis-feelings-for-rica
- /spotlight/02/04/22/no-winner-in-kbp-forum-bets-played-to-their-strengths