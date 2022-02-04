Home  >  News

KBP Forum: Ping Lacson's closing statement

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2022 02:53 PM | Updated as of Feb 04 2022 02:58 PM

In his closing statement, presidential aspirant and Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson explained why he deserves to be the next president of the Philippines.

The forum was organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas and supported by different media organizations. 

It gives the public the chance to scrutinize their presidential candidates.

Watch his closing statement here. 
