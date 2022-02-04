Home  >  News

KBP Forum: Leni Robredo's closing statement

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2022 02:58 PM

In her closing statement, Vice President Leni Robredo explained why she deserves to be the next president of the Philippines.

The forum was organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas and supported by different media organizations.

It gives the public the chance to scrutinize their presidential candidates.

