Home > News

KBP Forum: Leni Robredo's closing statement

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 04 2022 02:58 PM

In her closing statement, Vice President Leni Robredo explained why she deserves to be the next president of the Philippines.

The forum was organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas and supported by different media organizations. It gives the public the chance to scrutinize their presidential candidates.

Watch her closing statement here.

Halalan 2022, Halalan partners

Read More: politics 2022 elections Halalan 2022 Leni Robredo 2022 elections opposition candidate VP Leni Vice President Leni Kakampinks presidential elections women women leaders