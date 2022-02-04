Home  >  News

KBP Forum: Ka Leody’s closing statement

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2022 03:31 PM

In his closing statement, Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman explained why he deserves to be the next president of the Philippines.

The forum was organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas and supported by different media organizations.

It gives the public the chance to scrutinize their presidential candidates.
