Home > News KBP Forum: Isko Moreno's closing statement ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 04 2022 03:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC In his closing statement, Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso explained why he deserves to be the next president of the Philippines. The forum was organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas and supported by different media organizations. It gives the public the chance to scrutinize their presidential candidates. Watch his closing statement here. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Halalan 2022, Halalan partners Read More: Isko Moreno Halalan 2022 Panata sa Bayan politics 2022 elections Isko Moreno Domagoso Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Aksyon Demokratiko presidential elections Isko /video/news/02/04/22/kbp-forum-leni-robredos-closing-statement/video/news/02/04/22/kbp-forum-ping-lacsons-closing-statement/news/02/04/22/lacson-pledges-checks-and-balances-in-government/sports/02/04/22/nba-clippers-get-by-lakers-for-fifth-straight-time/sports/02/04/22/nba-thompsons-7-3-pointers-carry-warriors-past-kings