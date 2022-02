Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday said he is in favor of legalizing online cockfighting to regulate the industry where bettors either win or lose thousands of pesos daily.

"Kung talaga siyang problema, legal o ilegal, mananatili siyang problema," Domagoso said during the "Panata sa Bayan: The KBP Presidential Candidates' Forum."

(If it really is a problem, legal or illegal, it will continue to be a problem.)

"I would rather put them under the authority and supervision of the state," he said.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) earlier said that e-sabong brings in about P400 million in monthly revenues.

“It’s the online games now that are earning the money for the government,” PAGCOR chair and CEO Andrea Domingo had told ANC.

From May to September 2021, four licensed operators of e-sabong pumped P1.6 billion into PAGCOR’s coffers, Domingo said.

So far, there are at least six online cockfighting operators in the Philippines.

