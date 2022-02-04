Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA - The Philippines COVID-19 referral system is receiving fewer calls for help in securing beds in isolation facilities and hospitals as virus cases have fallen in the past week, an officer said Friday.

The One Hospital Command Center receives an average of "around 200 to 300" per day, according to medical officer Dr. Marylaine Padlan.

Majority of calls to the national headquarters were from Metro Manila and Calabarzon, while Davao region, Ilocos region and Eastern Visayas had the most calls among regional offices of the command center, Padlan said.

"Kumpara po last week, bumaba po yung mga number ng tawag na nare-receive namin dito sa national One Hospital Command Center," she said in a televised public briefing.

(Compared last week, the number of calls we received here at the national One Hospital Command Center has declined.)

"Meron pa ring nagre-request ng hospital admission. Mostly ito ay COVID-related pa rin. And then, inquiries po regarding sa vaccination, protocols for quarantine and isolation po. Karamihan ng na-receive namin, either asymptomatic or mild sila."

(There are still some who request hospital admission, which is mostly COVID-related. And then, there are inquiries regarding vaccination, protocols for quarantine and isolation. Many of the calls we received were either from asymptomatic or mild cases.)

The command center is monitoring provinces and regions under Alert Level 3, particularly those with moderate risk healthcare utilization such as the Cordilleras, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, Soccsargen, and Caraga, Padlan said.

The capital region has de-escalated to Alert Level 2 after nearly a month of being placed under Alert Level 3 due to a rise in cases brought by the omicron variant.