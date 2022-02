Watch more on iWantTFC

Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao laid down his plans for the presidency during the Panata sa Bayan Presidential Candidates forum.

Among his top priorities are stopping corruption, spurring economic growth, employment, free housing and promotion of sustainable livelihood.

The forum was organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas and supported by different media organizations.

It gives the public the chance to scrutinize their presidential candidates.