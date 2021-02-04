Pork price cap to cover supermarket products: Palace

Watch more in iWantTFC

A price cap that President Rodrigo Duterte set over pork will cover products in supermarkets, instead of just wet markets, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

The suggested retail price should cover supermarkets because most can source cheaper imported pork, Roque said.

"Nangako po ang ating DTI... magkakaroon ng label na imported ang baboy na ibinebenta sa supermarket at kapag ito po'y imported na baboy nga, subject na rin siya sa price cap," he told reporters in an online briefing.

(The Department of Trade and Industry promised that there will be a label if pork in supermarket, and this will be subject to the price cap.)

Duterte's Executive Order 124 sets a price ceiling of P270 per kilogram for kasim and pigue, P300 per kilogram for liempo, and P160 per kilogram for dressed chicken in Metro Manila for 60 days.