Home  >  News

Parlade slammed for red-tagging journalist

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2021 11:45 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

A controversial Philippine military general has once again been criticized for red-tagging.

Several groups argued the general's latest remarks accusing a journalist of aiding terrorists justified arguments against the country's contentious anti-terrorism law. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 4, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Antonio Parlade   red-tagging   anti-terrorism law  