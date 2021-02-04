Home  >  News

Authorities ramp up information drive, as PH set to receive COVID vaccines soon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2021 10:43 PM

The COVAX program for equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide confirmed a supply of some 5.6 million doses will reach the Philippines by the middle of the year. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 4, 2021
 
