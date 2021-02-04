Authorities ramp up information drive, as PH set to receive COVID vaccines soon
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 04 2021 10:43 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, COVAX Facility, World Health Organization, WHO, COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 vaccination program
- /overseas/02/04/21/virus-talks-with-chinese-scientists-very-frank-says-who-probe-leader
- /video/news/02/04/21/parlade-slammed-for-red-tagging-journalist
- /overseas/02/04/21/uk-regulator-revokes-chinese-tv-license-beijing-complains-about-bbc-fake-news
- /news/02/04/21/new-afp-chief-wants-end-to-menace-of-terrorism-and-insurgency
- /entertainment/02/04/21/your-face-sounds-familiar-meet-the-10-celebrities-competing-in-2021-edition